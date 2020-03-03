Allscripts president also filling CFO position: 5 things to know

Allscripts president Rick Poulton will play a dual role at the company also taking on the CFO position, effective March 3.

Five things to know:

1. As CFO, Mr. Poulton is replacing Dennis Olis, who joined Allscripts in 2012 and is now leaving the company, according to a March 2 news release.

2. Prior to serving as CFO, Mr. Olis was senior vice president of operations at the company.

3. Mr. Poulton joined Allscripts in 2012 as CFO, serving in the role through 2016.

4. As president, Mr. Poulton oversees the day-to-day operations of all Allscripts' business units. He will now also assume responsibility of the company's financial operations, business development and strategy as CFO.

5. Before joining Allscripts, Mr. Poulton was CFO and treasurer of AAR Corp. and also served in senior financial and business development roles at UAL Corp.

More articles on EHRs:

Allscripts ends 2019 with $182M net loss: 4 notes

5 things to know about Atrium Health's EHR transition to Epic

OhioHealth implements $11M Epic EHR: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.