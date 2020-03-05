Former AAP president joins digital therapeutics startup

Colleen Kraft, MD, who served as president of the American Academy of Pediatrics for the 2018 term, is now senior medical director of clinical adoption for Cognoa, a startup developing digital tools for the diagnosis and treatment of autism in pediatric patients.

In her new role, Dr. Kraft will lead the company's efforts to encourage pediatricians' widespread adoption of Cognoa's technology, which was recently granted "breakthrough device" designation from the FDA to fast-track the review process, according to a March 5 news release sent to Becker's Hospital Review.

"Cognoa's products and approach to empowering pediatricians comes at a crucial time in the AAP's pediatric evolution to accomplish proactive care, early intervention and ongoing collaborative management for those with behavioral health conditions," Dr. Kraft said in the release.

She continued, "I am excited to join the Cognoa team and contribute to their groundbreaking work that I believe will equip every pediatrician with the tools they need to ensure that diagnosis and early intervention occur. Cognoa is laser-focused on improving the way pediatric healthcare is delivered, starting with the diagnosis and management of children with autism. I'm eager to help achieve a future where digital therapeutics enable optimal, equitable health outcomes for all children."

