Montana hospital security guard charged with stealing computer parts: 4 details

A former security guard for Bozeman (Mont.) Deaconess Hospital is charged with stealing thousands of dollars' worth of computer parts from the hospital, according to a report in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.



Four things to know:



1. Bozeman reported 71 centralized processing units were stolen from hospital computers on Oct. 8. The parts were likely taken over a month's time, according to the report. The value of stolen CPUs is estimated at $23,744.



2. Police conducted an investigation that included interviewing IT employees and checking resale computer businesses for the parts. They said they didn't find any of the parts at resale shops but identified similar items for sale on Ebay by Remington Shideler, a security guard at the hospital.



2. Mr. Shideler had been employed as a security guard for the hospital but was fired Sept. 17, according to court documents. Police arrested him Oct. 15 and charged him with felony theft.



4. The CPUs are no longer for sale on Ebay.



