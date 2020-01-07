Microsoft to end support of Windows 7: 3 things to know

Hospitals and health systems that continue to run their computers on Windows 7 may be left vulnerable when Microsoft ends its support for the operating system on Jan. 14, according to Forbes.

Here are three things to know:

1. Up until 2016, Microsoft offered users to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. While this offer officially has ended, many Microsoft users say upgrades can still be made at no cost.

2. One reason many Windows 7 users have avoided upgrading is because the operating system is known to be stable.

3. Hospitals and health systems also may have wanted to avoid the cost and time of upgrading hundreds of computers in their network to Windows 10.

To learn about how to upgrade to Windows 10, click here.

More articles on health IT:

AHA, OSF HealthCare join $25M funding for social determinants software

Providence CIO: Healthcare must overcome 'technical debt' to expand innovation

Minnesota hospital warns nearly 50,000 patients of data breach

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.