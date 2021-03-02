Microsoft says vaccine scheduling tools have 'fallen short' after issues in DC, Iowa, New Jersey

Following three days of technical issues with its online COVID-19 vaccination registration portal for Washington, D.C., Microsoft released a statement acknowledging that its software efforts "have fallen short" and said it will resolve the issues, according to a Feb. 28 Bloomberg report.

Portal users complained on Twitter last week of several issues with the portal, including CAPTCHA response tests not working, error messaging saying the service was not available and web page crashes, according to the report.

Microsoft, along with the Washington, D.C., city government released a joint statement addressing the situation.

"We understand the frustration of individuals who attempted to utilize the District's vaccination appointment portal this week," they said. "We are committed to address technical issues so that the vaccination appointment portal is properly functional and accessible."

The issues follow tech problems and glitches with Microsoft's system in other states. Last month, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state was canceling its contract with the tech giant to develop a centralized registration system for vaccines. New Jersey has also reported problems with its Microsoft-built system, including weeks of outages, lost registrations and double-booked appointments.

