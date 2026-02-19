Mayo Clinic implements Dock Health productivity platform

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has implemented Dock Health’s productivity platform to automate and optimize operational workflows across its cardiovascular, eConsult and specialty contract programs.

The platform is designed to streamline referral processes by automating intake, gathering patient history, improving tracking and supporting outside record requests, according to a Feb. 19 news release from Dock Health.

Dock Health said its structured referral workflows automatically deploy when orders are received in the EHR. Workflow tasks are dynamically generated and can be completed automatically or assigned to an end user when manual steps are required. The company said the approach provides care teams with real-time visibility throughout the process, from order creation to scheduling.

Dock Health said the implementation is intended to help Mayo Clinic improve care completion rates, reduce operational leakage and increase access and efficiency across multiple programs.

The company said the platform was evaluated in collaboration with Mayo Clinic clinicians and Mayo Clinic Platform Solutions Studio, which reviews solutions for clinical relevance, intended use and performance before deployment into clinical workflows.