New Jersey reports outages with Microsoft COVID-19 vaccine management system

New Jersey will provide extra training for its COVID-19 vaccine hotline agents and is working out software issues with its vendor Microsoft after weeks of outages with its online registration system, NJAdvance Media reports.

Since deploying its Microsoft-powered state vaccine website Jan. 5, the software has booked thousands of appointments but also blocked users, lost registrations, double booked appointments and has crashed for minutes to days at a time, according to a Feb. 12 Bloomberg report.

In a statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review Feb. 15, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We are working with the state of New Jersey to deliver vaccinations as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible, and that includes addressing some technical issues."

The company added that each implementation is unique, which requires adapting to evolving circumstances and individual customers' needs. The state is also considering increasing the number of system staffers, which is now at about 250 people.

On top of bookings, the system can also give out information and help people pre-register for appointments.

