Optum launches latest AI tool to support value-based care 

Optum has launched Value Connect, an AI-powered platform designed to help payers and providers operationalize value-based care models by combining clinical, operational and financial data into a single system.

The platform uses AI across quality measures, utilization patterns and risk indicators to flag patients who need intervention and route next steps directly into care team workflows. It is powered by more than 1,600 models, including Optum’s generative AI capabilities, and is designed to replace manual processes like spreadsheets and handoffs by embedding actionable steps into existing workflows, according to a Feb. 18 news release.

Optum said customers using Value Connect are seeing a 35% reduction in medical spending, 17% reduction in pharmacy costs, 29% fewer emergency room visits, 28% fewer preventable hospital readmissions and more than 20% improvement in care gap closure. The company did not specify how many customers the figures are based on or against what baseline the reductions were calculated.

The new platform is the latest in a series of AI-enabled products from Optum. Recent launches include prior authorization tools, a real-time claims validation platform, and a predictive analytics tool for operating room scheduling.