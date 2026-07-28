A Strategic Approach to IT for Community Hospitals

Watch to learn why technology is paramount for community hospitals. This video includes affordable IT solutions and how a strategic approach to IT can improve hospital performance.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.