How Intermountain is working to better understand patient experience data

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has partnered with experience management company Qualtrics to implement its platform into its health system to better understand experience data.

Intermountain will implement the Qualtrics XM Platform into its health system. The platform aims to collect feedback from patients and caregivers across channels in real-time and pulls quantitative and qualitative insights into how the health system is delivering on patient and workforce experience, according to a Feb. 7 release from Qualtrics.

The two organizations will also work together to listen and analyze patient feedback on their experiences with in-person and virtual care as well as with Intermountain’s website and apps, contact center calls, social media and other digital channels to see where the health system can make improvements.

For employees, the platform will look at employee experience such as hiring, onboarding, training, monthly pulses and exiting, and find ways Intermountain can improve.

"By implementing Qualtrics, we are not only expanding and improving our system for feedback, we are building a culture of action for responding to that feedback and improving the lives of all who interact with our organization," said Dan Liljenquist, chief strategy officer at Intermountain Health.