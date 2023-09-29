Hospitals, health systems beefing up hospital at home

Naomi Diaz -

Here are five hospitals and health systems that launched, expanded or announced plans to launch a hospital-at-home program:

  1. St. Louis-based Mercy is launching a hospital-at-home program in the fall within the St. Louis region. The health system has partnered with tech-focused at-home care company Maribel Health to develop the new program that allows patients who meet certain criteria to opt in for care at home or in the hospital.

  2. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham expanded its Home Hospital program to patients of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Mass., and Salem (Mass.) Hospital.

  3. Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System expanded its hospital-at-home program, Hospital In Your Home, to its Overland Park, Kan.-based Saint Luke's South Hospital.

  4. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health launched a hospital-at-home program that will initially serve up to four patients at a time but that could care for 300 people a year starting in 2024.

  5. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health has expanded its hospital-at-home program to Knoxville-based Parkwest Medical Center.

