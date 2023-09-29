Hospitals, health systems beefing up hospital at home

Here are five hospitals and health systems that launched, expanded or announced plans to launch a hospital-at-home program:

St. Louis-based Mercy is launching a hospital-at-home program in the fall within the St. Louis region. The health system has partnered with tech-focused at-home care company Maribel Health to develop the new program that allows patients who meet certain criteria to opt in for care at home or in the hospital.



Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham expanded its Home Hospital program to patients of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Mass., and Salem (Mass.) Hospital.



Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System expanded its hospital-at-home program, Hospital In Your Home, to its Overland Park, Kan.-based Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Madison, Wis.-based UW Health launched a hospital-at-home program that will initially serve up to four patients at a time but that could care for 300 people a year starting in 2024.



Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health has expanded its hospital-at-home program to Knoxville-based Parkwest Medical Center.