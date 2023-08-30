Tennessee health system expands hospital-at-home program

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health has expanded its hospital-at-home program to an additional facility in order to serve patients at home who require high-acuity care, WATE-TV reported Aug. 29.

The program, dubbed Covenant Health Advanced Care at Home, first rolled out to the health system's Knoxville-based Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center facility in March, and has now expanded to Knoxville-based Parkwest Medical Center.

The program combines in-home hospital services, virtual care and remote monitoring to care for patients.

Patients can also receive medication management, laboratory services, IV treatments, rehabilitation therapies, oxygen treatments, X-rays and ultrasounds via the program.

"So, patients at home, they recover better, their satisfaction is better. They have reduced infections, they have reduced readmissions to the hospital and so their outcomes are actually better," John Busigin, MD, medical director for Covenant Health's Advanced Care at Home, told the publication.

Dr. Busigin said that 20 to 30 percent of patients who receive hospital care in brick-and-mortar facilities could now get it virtually through their home-based program.