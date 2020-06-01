Google takes back 2,000+ job offers: 4 quick notes

Google is rescinding thousands of job offers for contractors and temporary workers as its advertising business slows, according to The New York Times.



Four things to know:



1. The company had extended more than 2,000 job offers to temporary and contract workers, but has now rescinded the offers due to financial stress placed on the company from the COVID-19 pandemic.



2. Several individuals that signed contracts before the pandemic were released without severance or financial compensation. Google had postponed their start dates multiple times and did not pay the workers or the staffing agencies that helped with recruitment for that period of time.



3. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, sent a memo to employees that the company would slow hiring significantly except in strategic areas. In March, the company extended assignments for some existing temporary workers that were scheduled to end their time with Google during the pandemic.



4. Several of the contracted workers voluntarily left their previous jobs to join Google.



