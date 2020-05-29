5 biggest challenges to health IT innovation in the year ahead: survey

Most health providers, health IT startups and academic organizations agree that economic uncertainty will be the largest challenge to health IT innovation in the coming year, according to a recent Venrock report.

For its annual Healthcare Prognosis report, Venrock in late February surveyed more than 250 individuals from health IT startups, healthcare providers, large employers, insurance companies, academics, the government, investors and professional service providers about the biggest trends and challenges facing the healthcare industry. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to escalate in the U.S. in March, Venrock issued two follow-up surveys in late March and April to track the rapidly changing outlooks brought on by the pandemic.

When asked what the largest challenges to healthcare IT innovation over the next 12 months will be, here is how survey participants responded, according to the most recent survey issued between April 28 and May 6.

Economic uncertainty: 84 percent

Funding: 34 percent

Regulatory changes: 18 percent

Talent/hiring: 15 percent

Competition: 7 percent

