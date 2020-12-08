Google's 5 latest health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Five positions the company recently posted:
- Cloud architecture lead, Google Health: will provide technical thought leadership and well-documented approaches to customers and internal stakeholders regarding the use of the Google Cloud Platform for Google Health solutions.
- Quality engineer of computerized software validation, Google Health: will establish and manage the overall computerized software validation program for Google Health tools.
- Documentation specialist, Google Health: will give administrative oversight to the document control and learning management processes so document owners can effectively use Google Health document management tools.
- Product counsel, Google Health: will serve as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.
- Product marketing manager, Google Health: will lead all product marketing efforts for Google Health's suite of clinician software tools.
