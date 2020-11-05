Google's 7 latest health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Seven positions the company recently posted:

  1. Global health and ergonomics program manager, Google data centers: will head multidisciplinary engineering projects by planning requirements with internal customers, managing schedules, detecting risks and communicating with project stakeholders.

  2. Clinical and public health partnerships lead, YouTube: will work on content agreements with partners and work cross-functionally to ensure they are poised for success.

  3. Director of product inclusion and health equity, Google Health: will act as a senior clinical advisor leading efforts to develop a framework, metrics and accountability system for product inclusion.

  4. Cloud architecture lead, Google Health: will work to understand how enterprise customers use Google Cloud and develop expertise in Google Health's offerings to create new strategies for hosting, storage, data transfer and other functions.

  5. Director of clinical products, Google Health: will serve as a senior clinical advisor for Google Health’s product suite by applying healthcare expertise and technical knowledge to guide product strategy.

  6. Strategic partner development manager of consumer products, Google Health: will engage with potential partners, lead exploratory discussions and create business opportunities for Google Health's products as well as lead cross-functional teams, give thought leadership and act as a mentor.

  7. Product counsel, Google Health: will serve as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.

