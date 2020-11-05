Google's 7 latest health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Seven positions the company recently posted:
- Global health and ergonomics program manager, Google data centers: will head multidisciplinary engineering projects by planning requirements with internal customers, managing schedules, detecting risks and communicating with project stakeholders.
- Clinical and public health partnerships lead, YouTube: will work on content agreements with partners and work cross-functionally to ensure they are poised for success.
- Director of product inclusion and health equity, Google Health: will act as a senior clinical advisor leading efforts to develop a framework, metrics and accountability system for product inclusion.
- Cloud architecture lead, Google Health: will work to understand how enterprise customers use Google Cloud and develop expertise in Google Health's offerings to create new strategies for hosting, storage, data transfer and other functions.
- Director of clinical products, Google Health: will serve as a senior clinical advisor for Google Health’s product suite by applying healthcare expertise and technical knowledge to guide product strategy.
- Strategic partner development manager of consumer products, Google Health: will engage with potential partners, lead exploratory discussions and create business opportunities for Google Health's products as well as lead cross-functional teams, give thought leadership and act as a mentor.
- Product counsel, Google Health: will serve as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.
More articles on health IT:
National Guard cybersecurity team deployed to UVM Health: 4 details
Cleveland Clinic receives $2.6M to develop risk calculator for predicting cognitive decline
Hospitals tighten email security, restrict external messages to prevent ransomware
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.