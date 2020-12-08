Cerner inks clinical trials partnership to make data tools available to health systems

Cerner is investing in clinical trial research organization Elligo Health Research to expand the data and tools available through its Cerner Learning Health Network to community and rural hospitals and physician practices.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to the Dec. 8 news release. As a result of the investment, Cerner will enter a commercial agreement with Elligo to offer additional clinical trial resources through its Learning Health Network, which aims to make de-identified clinical data more accessible for medical studies.

Since launching the Cerner Learning Health Network in February, the EHR vendor has welcomed 51 health systems to the initiative.

"Elligo shares our passion for making clinical trial opportunities accessible to every provider and patient," Cerner President Donald Trigg said in the news release. "Our collaboration will accelerate that shared mission in the quarters ahead."

More articles on EHRs:

Meditech launches cloud tool to keep EHR running during network downtime

11 medical record snooping cases in 2020

Avera Health hospital transitions to Meditech EHR: 3 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.