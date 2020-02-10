Google's 5 latest health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Five positions the company recently posted:

1. Regulatory affairs director, health: Will develop and implement an organizational strategy for Google Health's regulatory processes.

2. Quality director, health: Will create and deploy strategies for Google Health's quality management system.

3. Regulatory affairs manager, health: Will develop approaches to human clinical studies and provide support to ensure trials are compliant and uphold industry ethics.

4. Enterprise cloud architect, health: Will lead a cross-functional team to help Google Cloud healthcare customers design, plan, implement and manage enterprise cloud strategies.

5. Deployment lead, health: Will establish a standard deployment process for Google Health products and use the process for onboarding new users and sites.

