How Uber Health is helping hospitals' parking infrastructure

Uber Health is not just helping patients get to their medical appointments, but is also helping hospitals manage their parking infrastructure, according to Politico's Feb. 10 eHealth newsletter.

Since launching its nonemergency medical transportation service two years ago, Uber Health has expanded its business to assisting clinicians and hospital staff get to the jobs from their homes. Uber Health can bill employers, such as hospitals, directly for the transportation.

By transporting employees and patients, Uber Health is helping hospitals free up their parking lots.

"You go to any hospital in this country, you talk to the CFO, one of his big pain points is parking infrastructure," said Uber Health executive Dan Trigub to Politico. "When you think about [it], all those parking spots are being utilized by staff employees, not patients and family members."

