Google's 4 latest health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Four positions the company recently posted:
- Internal Communications Manager, Google Health: will be part of a small team that produces employee communications and events for Google executives.
- Director, Healthcare Ethics and Compliance: will help develop, implement and oversee Google's healthcare compliance program to ensure adherence to the policies, guidelines and regulations that apply to healthcare projects.
- Director, Operations, Quality, Regulatory and Safety, Google Health: will assess external service provider capabilities to maximize efficiencies.
- Software Engineer, Cloud Health and Life Sciences: will work on specific projects with opportunities to switch teams and projects as the position evolves.
More articles on health IT:
The tech 5 health systems use to limit disparities in healthcare
Trump's 'Mar-a-Lago crowd' played role in VA's $16B EHR contract with Cerner: GAO report
International Data Corp. honors 5 AI companies for patient engagement
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.