Gmail disrupted 2nd time this week: 5 details

Google reported a disruption with its email service on Dec. 15 affecting a significant number of users just over 24 hours after reporting an extended system outage.



Five details:



1. At 3:29 p.m. CST Dec. 15, the company said it was aware of a problem affecting a "significant subset of users" who were able to access Gmail but saw error messages, experienced high latency or unexpected behavior.



2. When affected users tried to send an email to another Gmail account, they received a bounce notification incorrectly stating "The email account that you tried to reach does not exist."



3. Google said it investigated and began restoring service about 4:45 p.m. CST. The problem was completely resolved by 5:51 p.m. CST, Google said.



4. Google has not disclosed the cause of the disruption.



5. Early on the morning of Dec. 14, Google services reported an outage affecting Gmail and other G Suite applications as well as YouTube. The company's video conferencing tool and spreadsheets were offline, and the company said the outage was caused by an internal server problem.

