Epic launches Cleveland Clinic-developed COVID-19 risk calculator & 7 other key health IT notes

From emerging initiatives to new tool launches to revenue updates, here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Google, Cerner and Microsoft.

  1. Cerner said it is rolling out new communication capabilities across its online patient portal to reduce administrative time for staff and boost consumer engagement.

  2. Epic launched a COVID-19 risk prediction model developed by Cleveland Clinic within its EHR software to help healthcare clients identify patients' likelihood of testing positive for the virus.

  3. Microsoft launched Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, an offering that provides healthcare organizations with digital tools for improved interoperability and data analysis.

  4. Allscripts, Cerner and Meditech all reported third-quarter 2020 revenue dips linked to the pandemic in recent financial reports.

  5. Google launched new artificial intelligence tools for healthcare providers to search through medical documentation.

  6. Amazon Alexa launched a new feature to help caregivers better monitor seniors who opt to age in place rather than move into nursing homes or assisted care facilities.

  7. The Cascadia Data Alliance, a health research data sharing initiative backed by Microsoft, granted $1.2 million for new cancer treatment innovation projects at five member organizations.

  8. Google's parent company, Alphabet, revealed details about an initiative called Project Amber that aims to use electroencephalography data to monitor mental health.

