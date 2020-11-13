Epic launches Cleveland Clinic-developed COVID-19 risk calculator & 7 other key health IT notes
From emerging initiatives to new tool launches to revenue updates, here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Google, Cerner and Microsoft.
- Cerner said it is rolling out new communication capabilities across its online patient portal to reduce administrative time for staff and boost consumer engagement.
- Epic launched a COVID-19 risk prediction model developed by Cleveland Clinic within its EHR software to help healthcare clients identify patients' likelihood of testing positive for the virus.
- Microsoft launched Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, an offering that provides healthcare organizations with digital tools for improved interoperability and data analysis.
- Allscripts, Cerner and Meditech all reported third-quarter 2020 revenue dips linked to the pandemic in recent financial reports.
- Google launched new artificial intelligence tools for healthcare providers to search through medical documentation.
- Amazon Alexa launched a new feature to help caregivers better monitor seniors who opt to age in place rather than move into nursing homes or assisted care facilities.
- The Cascadia Data Alliance, a health research data sharing initiative backed by Microsoft, granted $1.2 million for new cancer treatment innovation projects at five member organizations.
- Google's parent company, Alphabet, revealed details about an initiative called Project Amber that aims to use electroencephalography data to monitor mental health.
