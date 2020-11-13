The tech costs for Chicago's COVID-19 field hospital

The field hospital to care for coronavirus patients built this spring at Chicago's McCormick Place convention center cost about $81 million, according to a Chicago Sun Times report. That price tag includes several technology expenses.

The 2,750-bed field hospital covered 2.7 million square feet of space within the convention center's exhibit halls, according to a FacilitiesNet report. A breakdown of the IT costs associated with the temporary hospital:



· Vizient: $1.3 million to manage medical supply inventory

· Synoptek: $1.1 million to provide IT services, help desk and staffing

· Stratosphere Networks: $697,800 to oversee the IT system and install iPhone, tablet and desktop computer services

· Ignyte: $607,672 to provide Apple iPads, printers and computer equipment

· CDW: $534,4700 to provide 800 Apple iPhones

· Trustwave: $420,697 for technology services including medical record security

· Rush University Medical Center in Chicago: $382,382 to install and support EHR

