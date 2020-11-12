5 hospitals, healthcare organizations seeking IT execs
Here are five hospitals and healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking information technology executives.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Sinai Health System (Chicago): Vice President, Chief Information Officer
- Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ohio): Chief Information Officer
- Harvard University Center for Advanced Biological Innovation and Manufacturing (Cambridge, Mass.): Chief Executive Officer
- UnitedHealth Group (Deerfield, Ill.): Chief Information Officer, Surgical Care Affiliates
- Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center (Indianapolis): Chief Information Officer
More articles on health IT:
States ranked by tech, science capabilities
Mount Sinai builds machine learning models to predict COVID-19 mortality
COVID-19 vaccines must be accompanied by public education campaigns, experts say
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.