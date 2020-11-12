5 hospitals, healthcare organizations seeking IT execs

Here are five hospitals and healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking information technology executives.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

  1. Sinai Health System (Chicago): Vice President, Chief Information Officer

  2. Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ohio): Chief Information Officer

  3. Harvard University Center for Advanced Biological Innovation and Manufacturing (Cambridge, Mass.): Chief Executive Officer

  4. UnitedHealth Group (Deerfield, Ill.): Chief Information Officer, Surgical Care Affiliates

  5. Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center (Indianapolis): Chief Information Officer

