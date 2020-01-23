Epic distancing itself from Google Cloud integrations & 13 other health IT notes

1. Apple Health Vice President Sumbul Desai, MD, told listeners at a roundtable discussion in London that it's "healthy" to be skeptical about the entrance of big technology companies in the healthcare market.

2. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Jan. 22 emailed some of the EHR giant's largest U.S. hospital clients, asking them to voice disapproval of HHS' proposed interoperability rule.

3. Alphabet's life sciences subsidiary Verily was granted 510(k) clearance from the FDA on Jan. 17 for a feature enabling irregular pulse detection by its Study Watch wearable device.

4. After more than a year of declining revenues, IBM experienced incremental growth in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to an earnings report released Jan. 21.

5. Microsoft released a notice Jan. 22 about a data breach within an internal customer support database used for support case analytics.

6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is betting big on artificial intelligence, asking other countries to come together to enhance the technology.

7. More than a year after Medtronic finalized its $1.64 billion acquisition of Mazor Robotics, Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak, PhD, says the purchase is showing early signs of success.

8. A set of policy proposals released by IBM on Jan. 21 suggests that government agencies and industry players team up to develop standards to eliminate algorithmic bias in artificial intelligence.

9. Apple is reportedly expanding its health sensor technology to create new preventive care solutions.

10. Uber Health and Ride Health have partnered to combine their respective nonemergency medical transportation offerings to reach more patients across the U.S.

11. Amazon Web Services, IBM and Microsoft are among the big tech companies to make deals with hospitals and health systems to analyze patients' medical records in order to develop new solutions.

12. Epic is reportedly telling customers that it will not pursue further integrations with Google Cloud.

13. Two indicted former analysts from healthcare technology company Outcome Health pled guilty to felony conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Jan. 16.

14. Biotech company Moderna Therapeutics is leveraging its partnership with Amazon Web Service to develop personalized cancer vaccines.

