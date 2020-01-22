'It's more profound than fire': Google CEO sets sights on AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is betting big on artificial intelligence, asking other countries to come together to enhance the technology, according to Bloomberg.

"AI is one of the most profound things we're working on as humanity. It's more profound than fire or electricity," Mr. Pichai said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, reports Bloomberg.

Google's parent company Alphabet, where Mr. Pichai also serves as the CEO, has faced setbacks when it comes to AI in recent years. The company lost military contracts after employees allegedly delayed security features within Google's AI.

However, Mr. Pichai wants to approach AI as a group effort.

"AI is no different from the climate," he said, Bloomberg reports. "You can't set safety by having one country or a set of countries working on it. You need a global framework."

While Google looks to expand its AI capabilities, the company is being closely monitored over privacy concerns. Although Google is partnering with hospitals and health systems to collect patient data, Mr. Pichai says that hospitals continue to control the data.

"When we work with hospitals, the data belongs to the hospital," Mr. Pichai said, according to CNBC. "But look at the potential here. Cancer is often missed and the difference in outcome is profound. In lung cancer, for example, five experts agree this way and five agree the other way. We know we can use artificial intelligence to make it better."

