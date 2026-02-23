U of Mississippi Medical Center keeps clinics closed, cancels procedures amid cyberattack

By: Giles Bruce

Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center said its dozens of clinics across the state will be closed and procedures delayed Feb. 23 and 24 as it continues to deal with a cyberattack.

The health system was struck by the hack Feb. 19, turning off its IT systems including Epic, shuttering outpatient clinics and canceling elective surgeries. The FBI and state agencies are supporting the organization with its response.

“We apologize for this continued disruption of access to our services,” University of Mississippi Medical Center posted Feb. 21 on social media, as its website was down.

Its hospitals and emergency departments remain open.

