AnMed’s cybersecurity outage drags into 5th day, closures unchanged

Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed’s cybersecurity incident has stretched into a fifth day, with the same 13 service and practice locations closed as of Thursday that were shuttered the day before.

Closed locations include imaging sites in Anderson, Cannon, Clemson and Piedmont, heart and vascular diagnostics at two locations, the noninvasive cardiovascular lab, radiation oncology, women’s diagnostics, transcranial magnetic stimulation and sleep diagnostics, one laboratory services site, and the Impressions Appearance Shoppe. Outpatient infusion continues to operate on limited hours.

The unchanged count signals no new reopenings since July 29, the incident’s fourth day. AnMed’s primary care, specialty and behavioral health offices remain open, along with its emergency departments and urgent care locations.

“AnMed continues to make progress in responding to a cybersecurity incident involving malware while keeping patient safety and delivery of safe care the highest priorities,” the health system said in a July 29 update. AnMed first disclosed the incident July 26 and has not said whether it involved ransomware or data exfiltration.

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