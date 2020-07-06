Chicago hospital loses phone, internet access for 24+ hours

Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago experienced more than a day of internet and phone system downtime last week after a car crash cut out service, according to a July 3 report from CBS affiliate WBBM.

The phone and internet service were down for more than 24 hours before being restored. During the downtime, Roseland Community Hospital's backup plan also did not work, leaving the hospital inaccessible by phone and email to visitors and patient family members.

When the main phone lines went down, calls were supposed to be automatically forwarded to backup cellphones, but the calls were never transferred, Roseland Community Hospital CEO Tim Egan told the network.

The hospital plans to end the deal with its current internet, cable and phone company provider and select a new one, according to the report.

