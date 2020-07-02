UC Berkeley, other institutions receive $20M for chemical innovation center

A research collaborative led by the University of California Berkeley has been awarded a $20 million five-year grant from the National Science Foundation to establish a chemical innovation research center.

The center aims to create new medicines and innovative treatment materials by pursuing the synthesis of sequence-defined chemical polymers.

The research will be conducted by a team of chemists, biologists, engineers and data scientists in 14 laboratories at UC Berkeley, New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University, Stanford (Calif.) University, Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cornell University, Boston College and Chicago-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

