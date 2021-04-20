Arizona bans vaccine passports, but healthcare facilities exempt

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order April 19 to prohibit all state and local governments from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to receive services or enter an area.

Under the executive order, state agencies, counties, cities and towns cannot require individuals to show documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination status in order to enter a business, building or area or to receive government service, permit or license, according to an April 19 news release.

Private businesses and healthcare institutions, however, can still require COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors. Mr. Ducey's executive order comes a few weeks after Florida and Texas instituted similar bans to prevent COVID-19 passport requirements.

