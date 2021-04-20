Arizona bans vaccine passports, but healthcare facilities exempt

Jackie Drees - Print  | 

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order April 19 to prohibit all state and local governments from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to receive services or enter an area. 

Under the executive order, state agencies, counties, cities and towns cannot require individuals to show documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination status in order to enter a business, building or area or to receive government service, permit or license, according to an April 19 news release. 

Private businesses and healthcare institutions, however, can still require COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors. Mr. Ducey's executive order comes a few weeks after Florida and Texas instituted similar bans to prevent COVID-19 passport requirements. 

More articles on health IT: 
Conifer names chief technology officer
Meet the 13 health IT leaders in Biden's administration
American College of Emergency Physicians data stolen in server hack: 8 details

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 