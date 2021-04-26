Apple's health IT acquisitions: A timeline

Apple's emergence into healthcare was made easier with a series of health IT acquisitions from 2016 to 2020.

Five companies Apple has acquired in health IT:

August 2016: Apple confirmed the acquisition of the health data company Gliimpse, which enabled users to aggregate data from multiple portals and add documents and other files to their records before sharing.

May 2017: Apple purchased AI company Lattice Data for $200 million. Lattice Data said its machine learning technology can be used in medical research.

The tech giant also acquired Beddit, a sleep monitor and mobile health app that tracks breathing, heart rate, room temperature and other relevant data.

2018: Apple silently acquired Tueo Health, a startup developing an app that tracks breathing during the night for children who have asthma.



Jan. 15, 2020: Apple purchased Xnor.ai for a reported $200 million. The artificial intelligence company creates high-powered AI algorithms using minimal local power.

More articles on health IT:

OSF HealthCare computer systems restored after 2-day outage

Laptops with patients' PHI stolen from Colorado health center

Cancer software security breach hits 40 health systems: Yale New Haven Health, Lifespan & more



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.