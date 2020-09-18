Apple's 7 latest health-related job openings

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Here are seven positions the company recently posted:

  1. Accountant/financial analyst, Apple Health: will interact with a wide range of partners to help with the design, execution and monitoring of internal controls, finance policies and procedures to ensure compliance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

  2. Software engineer, Apple human interface device and health sensor division: will maintain and design new software stacks for Apple's health products and sensing technologies.

  3. Product design engineer, Apple Health hardware: will collaborate with cross-functional teams to conceptualize design, create three-dimensional computer-aided design, build prototypes, evaluate execution and analyze failures for products being qualified into mass production.

  4. Applied machine learning engineer, Apple Health artificial intelligence: will investigatie innovative machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and artificial intelligence algorithms, design and implement machine learning pipelines, and co-develop machine learning solutions with product teams across Apple.

  5. Senior software developer, Apple Health technologies: will work on exploratory projects, investigate new physiological sensing techniques, prototype health products and build research data collection systems.

  6. Consumer offers account manager, Worldwide Apple Health: will innovate and develop consumer offers and programs for Apple Watch and other products, as well as build presentations to demonstrate their value proposition based on strategic and financial analysis.

  7. Senior iOS systems engineer, Apple HealthKit: will develop solutions to improve data modeling, data storage efficiency and data query performance and create logical, scalable and forward-thinking application programming interfaces.

More articles on health IT:
5 healthcare innovation hubs launched in the last 30 days
NIH awards 7 contracts worth up to $22.8M for COVID-19 digital health projects
How to navigate the shift to a digital-first engagement strategy: 3 Qs with Salesforce's Dr. Sindhu Pandit and Wendy Cofran

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers