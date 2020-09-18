Apple's 7 latest health-related job openings
Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Here are seven positions the company recently posted:
- Accountant/financial analyst, Apple Health: will interact with a wide range of partners to help with the design, execution and monitoring of internal controls, finance policies and procedures to ensure compliance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
- Software engineer, Apple human interface device and health sensor division: will maintain and design new software stacks for Apple's health products and sensing technologies.
- Product design engineer, Apple Health hardware: will collaborate with cross-functional teams to conceptualize design, create three-dimensional computer-aided design, build prototypes, evaluate execution and analyze failures for products being qualified into mass production.
- Applied machine learning engineer, Apple Health artificial intelligence: will investigatie innovative machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and artificial intelligence algorithms, design and implement machine learning pipelines, and co-develop machine learning solutions with product teams across Apple.
- Senior software developer, Apple Health technologies: will work on exploratory projects, investigate new physiological sensing techniques, prototype health products and build research data collection systems.
- Consumer offers account manager, Worldwide Apple Health: will innovate and develop consumer offers and programs for Apple Watch and other products, as well as build presentations to demonstrate their value proposition based on strategic and financial analysis.
- Senior iOS systems engineer, Apple HealthKit: will develop solutions to improve data modeling, data storage efficiency and data query performance and create logical, scalable and forward-thinking application programming interfaces.
