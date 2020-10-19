Apple's 6 latest health-related job openings
Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Here are six positions the company recently posted:
- Research scientist, health sensor studies: will design and conduct human user studies for providing reliable and insightful data for evaluating health, wellness and fitness sensors, systems and applications.
- Software products counsel, health software: will support and advise Apple's engineering, product marketing and operations teams on the rollout of new health-related products and features.
- Quality engineer, health data systems: will design and maintain strong and scalable frameworks, services and tools for testing, infrastructure monitoring and analysis of health data.
- Senior iOS software development engineer, health technologies: will work on exploratory projects to investigate new physiological sensing methods, build research data collection systems or prototype health product concepts.
- Electrical engineering architect, health sensing: will discover, create and document new health sensing metrics, as well as identify critical performance parameters and validate them across all relevant use cases.
- Validation engineer, health sensing: will automate testing tools, develop verification tools, perform module and system verifications, conduct complex system level tests and design schematics and layout for health sensing technologies.
