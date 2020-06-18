Apple's 15 latest health-related job openings

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Here are 15 positions the company recently posted:

  1. Engineering Project Manager, Health: will lead everyday program operations, system build planning, execution and risk assessments to achieve program development goals.

  2. Health Software Quality Assurance Managerwill manage a team of QA engineers in testing health-related applications and features.

  3. Consumer Offers Lead, WW Health: will develop business models and consumer offers, identify new opportunities to grow Apple's health business, discover market trends and track performance.

  4. Data Engineer, Health Strategic Initiatives: will build, implement and manage big data pipelines, machine learning and analytic functions, and experimentation frameworks.

  5. Health Software Dashboard and Performance Engineerwill help qualify iOS and watchOS applications and their frameworks.

  6. Senior iOS Engineer, Health Software: will help create features and improve the foundation for Apple's health software.

  7. Product Design Engineer, Health Hardware: will create design features, build 3D CAD, architect prototypes, evaluate options and analyze shortcomings to qualify products into mass production.

  8. Health Partner Technical Lead: will manage the everyday interactions and processes necessary to onboard and support new EHR vendors, technology vendors and healthcare organizations.

  9. Engineering Program Manager, Health Hardware: will create and communicate project definition, development benchmarks, project schedules, validation/FA/CA and project status.

  10. iOS Engineer, Health Strategic Initiatives: will help develop applications that guide users through their personal health journey by iterating through concepts and prototypes and communicating designs and accomplishments to the broader team.

  11. Senior UX Designer, Health: will define problems and goals, communicate design concepts and produce detailed UX specs.

  12. PR Manager, Health: will manage proactive and reactive communications for Apple's health initiatives domestically and internationally.

  13. Data Analytics Engineer, Health Strategic Initiatives: will monitor raw and aggregate data, aggregate raw data, automate aggregates, and support visualization and reporting by discovering and deploying meaningful data pipelines.

  14. Software Engineering Project Manager, Health Technologies: will manage and communicate project definition, development benchmark, project schedules and project status.

  15. Sensor Software Engineer, Health: will maintain and design new software for future health products and sensing technologies.

More articles on health IT:
Google's 4 latest health-related job openings
Optum Ventures leads funding for patient engagement platform: 4 details
Apple moves further into healthcare: A timeline of the past year

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers