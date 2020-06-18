Apple's 15 latest health-related job openings
Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Here are 15 positions the company recently posted:
- Engineering Project Manager, Health: will lead everyday program operations, system build planning, execution and risk assessments to achieve program development goals.
- Health Software Quality Assurance Manager: will manage a team of QA engineers in testing health-related applications and features.
- Consumer Offers Lead, WW Health: will develop business models and consumer offers, identify new opportunities to grow Apple's health business, discover market trends and track performance.
- Data Engineer, Health Strategic Initiatives: will build, implement and manage big data pipelines, machine learning and analytic functions, and experimentation frameworks.
- Health Software Dashboard and Performance Engineer: will help qualify iOS and watchOS applications and their frameworks.
- Senior iOS Engineer, Health Software: will help create features and improve the foundation for Apple's health software.
- Product Design Engineer, Health Hardware: will create design features, build 3D CAD, architect prototypes, evaluate options and analyze shortcomings to qualify products into mass production.
- Health Partner Technical Lead: will manage the everyday interactions and processes necessary to onboard and support new EHR vendors, technology vendors and healthcare organizations.
- Engineering Program Manager, Health Hardware: will create and communicate project definition, development benchmarks, project schedules, validation/FA/CA and project status.
- iOS Engineer, Health Strategic Initiatives: will help develop applications that guide users through their personal health journey by iterating through concepts and prototypes and communicating designs and accomplishments to the broader team.
- Senior UX Designer, Health: will define problems and goals, communicate design concepts and produce detailed UX specs.
- PR Manager, Health: will manage proactive and reactive communications for Apple's health initiatives domestically and internationally.
- Data Analytics Engineer, Health Strategic Initiatives: will monitor raw and aggregate data, aggregate raw data, automate aggregates, and support visualization and reporting by discovering and deploying meaningful data pipelines.
- Software Engineering Project Manager, Health Technologies: will manage and communicate project definition, development benchmark, project schedules and project status.
- Sensor Software Engineer, Health: will maintain and design new software for future health products and sensing technologies.
