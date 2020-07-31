Amazon's 5 latest health-related job openings

Katie Adams 

Amazon recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Five positions the company recently posted:

  1. Senior Manager, Nonprofit Healthcare: will lead the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare segment, manage team development and results achievement, define success metrics for and drive key customer relationships.

  2. Technical Program Manager, Health Informatics: will manage the electronic health record system's data collection, analysis, design, configuration, integration, testing and maintenance.

  3. Head of Sales, LCC Public Sector Healthcare: will engage with C-suite customers across public sector healthcare organizations, meet with strategic industry partners, act as a thought leader at industry events and develop key revenue opportunities.

  4. Senior Vendor Manager, Professional Healthcare & Scientific: will help manage strategic suppliers to increase profitability and performance, partnering with Amazon's business team to drive the development of healthcare and education segments.

  5. Senior Product Manager, Technical: will lead the strategy and vision for a new project team building a new healthcare product.

