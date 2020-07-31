Amazon's 5 latest health-related job openings
Amazon recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Five positions the company recently posted:
- Senior Manager, Nonprofit Healthcare: will lead the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare segment, manage team development and results achievement, define success metrics for and drive key customer relationships.
- Technical Program Manager, Health Informatics: will manage the electronic health record system's data collection, analysis, design, configuration, integration, testing and maintenance.
- Head of Sales, LCC Public Sector Healthcare: will engage with C-suite customers across public sector healthcare organizations, meet with strategic industry partners, act as a thought leader at industry events and develop key revenue opportunities.
- Senior Vendor Manager, Professional Healthcare & Scientific: will help manage strategic suppliers to increase profitability and performance, partnering with Amazon's business team to drive the development of healthcare and education segments.
- Senior Product Manager, Technical: will lead the strategy and vision for a new project team building a new healthcare product.
