Amazon's 12 latest health-related job openings
Amazon recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Twelve positions the company recently posted:
- Principal Business Development, Healthcare: will work with Amazon Web Services teams globally to facilitate and expedite growth of the healthcare division, focusing on strategy and execution of bringing AWS healthcare and genomics capabilities to market.
- Program Management Principal, Healthcare: will work on several initiatives to strengthen Amazon’s healthcare benefit programs and services,improve the employee experience and to drive better efficiencies in cost management and process improvement.
- Solutions Architect, Not-for-profit Healthcare: will help build and execute a strategy to create broad use of Amazon's utility computing web services directly with customers and Amazon's system integrators and solution providers.
- Partner Solutions Architect, Healthcare & Life Sciences: will build mind share, create partner trust and facilitate adoption of the Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform for healthcare.
- Senior Solutions Architect, Healthcare: will assist customers in conducting medical research, running hospital systems and supporting medical schools on the Amazon Web Services cloud.
- Startup Solutions Architect, Healthcare Life Sciences: will build and execute technical strategy with sales and business development for the healthcare and life sciences division.
- Principal Healthcare Security Specialist: will develop and execute a strategy to educate public sector healthcare market segments, customers and regulators about how the Amazon Web Services cloud can improve their security and eliminate barriers to cloud adoption.
- Senior Program Manager, Healthcare: will handle relationships with healthcare partners, discover improvement opportunities, lead initiatives and manage communications with stakeholders.
- Senior Finance Operations Manager, Healthcare: will build a pay-to-procure process, discover opportunities for improvement, benchmark capabilities and define key performance indicators.
- Program Manager, Healthcare Sales: will work with Amazon Web Services teams globally to facilitate and accelerate the healthcare division's growth.
- Software Development Engineer, Healthcare Initiatives: will design, develop, test and implement software for the healthcare division.
- Global Alliance Manager, Healthcare & Life Sciences: will foster C-level relationships with partners, design and manage get-to-market and go-to-market plans and help drive product innovation and revenue growth.
More articles on health IT:
Utah Hospital Association launches campaign urging people to wear masks
36 EHR contracts, go-lives in the first half of 2020
7 things Cerner has done in the last 30 days
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.