Utah Hospital Association launches campaign urging people to wear masks

The Utah Hospital Association teamed up with four of its largest healthcare systems to launch the #MaskUpUtah campaign, which encourages Utahns to wear face masks to protect others from COVID-19 contraction.

COVID-19 cases have more than doubled during June, according to the Utah Department of Health. As social distancing restrictions continue to be lifted statewide, healthcare professionals want to highlight the importance of wearing a mask in public to protect people who are vulnerable to the disease.

"Think of someone you love or care for; wear a mask for them," UHA President and CEO Greg Bell said in a June 23 news release.

The campaign will send out its message via social media, radio, billboards, digital ads and print ads. The ads will feature images of people wearing masks with words like "mom" or "my children" written on them to symbolize the concern UHA is urging Utahns to have for their fellow residents.

"This has to be a non-governmental initiative; when government gets involved, it gets political. This is not a political issue. We can do this as a community, " Mr. Bell said during a recent virtual news conference.

The health systems involved in the campaign are Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, Cottonwood Heights-based MountainStar Healthcare, Dallas-based Steward Health Care and Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health.

