Amazon's 10 latest health-related job openings
Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business.
Ten positions the company recently posted:
- Worldwide public sector solutions architect, health research: will manage the technical engagement and success of implementation projects, respond to requests for proposals, master Amazon Web Services technologies and be a security expert for applications and services.
- Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for the Amazon's health & beauty business.
- Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.
- Senior user experience writer, health and wellness: will craft language systems across a variety of contexts, design scalable systems and structures to support large amounts of content, anticipate customer needs and quickly create interaction flows, wireframes, and design mock-ups.
- HHS programs manager for state and local governments: will guide short- and long-term strategy for growing awareness around and increasing adoption of Amazon's HHS products and services.
- Senior HHS business operations program manager: will manage pipeline forecasting and models, lead business goal setting and reporting, measure customer attitudes and launch new programs and solutions.
- Nonprofit healthcare strategic account executive: will lead the expansion of Amazon's healthcare customers' business, particularly in the health system sector.
- Nonprofit healthcare strategic partner leader: will understand, identify, synthesize and communicate customer needs and define gaps that will inform their plans for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare business.
- Principal project manager, behavioral health: will lead the implementation of behavioral health initiatives to improve the employee experience and drive more efficiency in cost management and process improvement.
- Program manager, health agency reporting: will analyze key performance metrics, create plans to close gaps, manage regular business reviews and drive expansion.
