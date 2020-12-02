Amazon's 3 latest health-related job openings

Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business.

Three positions the company recently posted:

HHS programs manager for state and local governments: will guide short- and long-term strategy for growing awareness around and increasing adoption of Amazon's HHS products and services.



Nonprofit healthcare account executive: will lead the expansion of Amazon's healthcare customers' business, particularly in the health system sector.



Medicaid leader for state and local governments: will lead the adoption of up-to-date cloud practices and address critical problems adversely affecting state Medicaid patients.

