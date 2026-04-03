How’s ambient AI for nurses? An early review

Health system executives say an ambient AI tool for nurses has reduced documentation burden and improved workflow efficiencies, while they look forward to further advances in the technology, KLAS Research reported.

Eight of the nine leaders surveyed by the health IT researcher say they are “highly satisfied” with Abridge’s ambient AI for nursing, with one leader saying they are “satisfied,” according to the April 2 report. Two experienced outcomes immediately, four did within six months, another did from 6 to 12 months, and two haven’t had outcomes yet but are optimistic.

All the organizations employed the tool to draft flowsheet documentation from natural conversation and link back to the transcript source, while all but one participated in simulation labs to practice using the tool prior to go-live. The respondents were from five health systems and one standalone hospital.

Leaders said they were pleased with Abridge’s proactive partnership and nurse– and patient-focused design, while others hoped for additional capabilities including end-of-shift summaries, care planning modules and patient education.

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