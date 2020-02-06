60 health systems sign Epic's letter opposing HHS' interoperability rules & 13 other health IT notes

Here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Cerner, Epic and Google.

1. Cerner will sell a portion of its software products for about $248 million to CompuGroup Medical, a German healthcare software company.

2. Sixty U.S. health systems have signed Epic's letter opposing HHS' proposed interoperability rules.

3. Lymelight, a machine learning system designed by researchers from Boston Children's Hospital and Google to analyze online search data, could be used to forecast the spread of Lyme disease in real time, a new study suggests.

4. Verana Health, a technology startup analyzing clinical data to advance ophthalmic and neurologic care and research, closed a $100 million fundraise led by GV, formerly known as Google Ventures.

5. Cerner posted $5.7 billion in full-year revenue for 2019, up 6 percent from the previous year, according to the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor's Feb. 4 report.

6. Verily, the life sciences offshoot of Alphabet, has partnered with ophthalmology-focused Santen Pharmaceuticals to establish a joint venture to develop and commercialize new digital tools to improve eye health.

7. Alphabet released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Feb. 3, reporting total revenues of more than $46 billion, a year-over-year increase of 17 percent.

8. After reaching a $1 trillion market value Jan. 31, Amazon's shares closed the day with a total value of $999.96 billion.

9. Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health announced on Feb. 3 that it is both a founding member and the first health system to join the Cerner Learning Health Network, which aims to make de-identified clinical data more accessible for medical studies.

10. A federal judge on Jan. 31 dismissed the National Federation of the Blind's lawsuit against Epic, which claimed the EHR vendor's software isn't suitable for blind and low-vision users.

11. Meditech posted $493 million in revenue for full-year 2019, according to the company's recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

12. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is collaborating with Google Cloud and ProofPilot to enhance the existing ProofPilot digital clinical trial platform to better serve researchers at academic medical centers and universities.

13. IBM announced Jan. 30 that CEO Virginia Rometty will be stepping down from her role.

14. Amazon, Apple and Google are among the big tech giants that are taking steps to reduce employees' exposure to the coronavirus in China.

