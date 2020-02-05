Alphabet's GV leads $100M investment in healthcare analytics startup

Verana Health, a technology startup analyzing clinical data to advance ophthalmic and neurologic care and research, closed a $100 million fundraise led by GV, formerly known as Google Ventures.

Verana compiles datasets using de-identified, EHR-derived information from the American Academy of Ophthalmology's IRIS registry and the American Academy of Neurology's Axon registry, according to a Feb. 5 news release sent to Becker's Hospital Review. The company plans to expand its reach into more therapeutic categories in the next year and to draw from new imaging, genomic and claims datasets.

The startup also announced in the release its acquisition of PYA Analytics to bolster its data management and analysis capabilities.

"Verana Health is building the team and technology to unlock deep clinical insights that support the development of new treatments while increasing our understanding of how these treatments can benefit patients more broadly," said Krishna Yeshwant, MD, general partner at GV. "Under the leadership of its strong management team, Verana continues to redefine how we approach medical research."

More articles on data analytics:

Tampa General introduces data analytics platform

Health tech's full potential lies in combining medical, social determinants data: report

East Alabama Medical Center to offer genomic testing for employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.