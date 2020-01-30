Amazon, Apple, Google restrict employee travel, shut down China offices amid coronavirus

Amazon, Apple and Google are among the big tech giants that are taking steps to reduce employees' exposure to the coronavirus in China.

Google is temporarily shutting down its offices in Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to CNBC. The tech giant has also placed travel restrictions on employees flying to China and Hong Kong. Google has four offices in mainland China and other five in Taiwan. For employees who are in other areas in China, Google is asking them to return home as soon as possible and work from home for at least 14 days.

Amazon employees also have been instructed to not travel to China, CNBC reports. The company is banning all non-essential travel to China. While Amazon does not have an office in Wuhan, China, where the virus has been reported, Amazon does have locations throughout other areas of the country.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, announced Jan. 28 that the company has temporarily shut down one of its China stores because of the coronavirus outbreak, reports CNBC. Additionally, Apple has suspended employee travel to China.

To monitor the spread of the coronavirus, which as infected 7,789 people and caused 170 deaths, President Donald Trump is creating a task force.

