5 hospital-created tech dashboards for COVID-19

With the coronavirus pandemic's rapid spread across the world, hospitals and health systems in the U.S. have responded by creating digital tools and dashboards to help track the spread of the disease.

Here are five hospitals that have built tech dashboards to manage COVID-19:

1. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins researchers created an online dashboard in January to help track the global spread of COVID-19. The dashboard shows statistics about deaths and confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

2. Penn State Health in Hershey, Pa., on March 31 launched an online dashboard to display the number of patients it tests for COVID-19.

3. England's National Health Service partnered with Google and Microsoft in March to develop a dashboard showing hospitals' responses to COVID-19 as well as hospital occupancy levels.

4. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of University of Southern California created an online dashboard to track patients' test results for COVID-19 and how many of the system's three hospitals have patients admitted for the virus.

5. Seattle-based University of Washington researchers developed a digital dashboard that predicts the COVID-19 peak of hospital resources and deaths for the next four months in each state.

