U of Washington develops digital tool that predicts COVID-19 peak by state

Seattle-based University of Washington created a digital tool that predicts the COVID-19 peak of hospital resources and deaths for the next four months in each state.

Five things to know:

1. To develop the digital tool, University of Washington researchers used data on confirmed daily COVID-19 deaths from World Healthcare Organization websites as well as local and national governments.

2. Researchers also used data on hospital capacity and use across the U.S. and examined COVID-19 use data from select locations to create the statistical model.

3. The tool predicts the national peak for hospital resource use in the U.S. will be April 15, with a national shortage of 61,509 hospital beds and 15,103 intensive care unit beds, as of March 30.

4. The U.S. is expected to see a total of 82,141 COVID-19 deaths if social distancing is continued, as of March 30.

5. The tool predicts New York will reach its peak for hospital resource use on April 9, with a shortage of 58,564 hospital beds and 10,352 ICU beds. The state will need 8,855 ventilators by the peak, as of March 30.

