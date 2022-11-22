5 high-profile health IT acquisitions in 2022

Here are five key health IT acquisitions that have been announced or have closed in 2022.

Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner on June 8. The all-cash deal, which was announced on Dec. 20, values Cerner at $95 a share or about $28.5 billion in equity value.



Amazon plans to acquire virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical. In a cash deal valued at $3.9 billion, the deal will combine One Medical's technology and team with Amazon. The goal of the acquisition, according to the two companies, is to offer more convenient and affordable healthcare in-person and virtually.



CVS Health entered into a definitive agreement Sept. 5 to acquire Signify Health, a home health company, for about $8 billion. The deal will bring Signify's nationwide value-based provider network with more than 10,000 clinicians into CVS Health's portfolio. Signify's network of 50 health plan clients and members will also join CVS Health.



Optum completed its $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare on Oct. 3. The deal merges Optum with healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare, allowing Optum to gain access to data from millions of healthcare transactions covering a broad swath of the U.S. population.



VillageMD, a primary care disruptor majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, acquired physician practice group Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion Nov. 8. The deal combines Village Practice Management with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers.