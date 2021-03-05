5 health-related positions Google seeks the most when hiring

In the past five years, Google has increased its health-related job postings, continuing its push into the healthcare industry.

Below are five positions the tech giant seeks most often.

Cloud architecture lead, Google Health: Provides technical thought leadership and well-documented approaches to customers and internal stakeholders regarding the use of the Google Cloud Platform for Google Health solutions.



Software engineer, Google Health: Builds a user-friendly and safe mobile experience to improve the way healthcare is delivered.



Product counsel, Google Health: Serves as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.



Strategic partner development manager of consumer products, Google Health: Engages with potential partners, leads exploratory discussions and creates business opportunities for Google Health's products as well as leading cross-functional teams, providing thought leadership and acting as a mentor.



Global health and ergonomics program manager, Google data centers: Headsmultidisciplinary engineering projects by planning requirements with internal customers, managing schedules, detecting risks and communicating with project stakeholders.

More articles on health IT:

3 recent health IT exec moves

9 must-read takeaways from recent cybersecurity reports

Amazon's health tracker now features Alexa for voice-powered health updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.