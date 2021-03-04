9 must-read takeaways from recent cybersecurity reports

Data breaches in the healthcare industry are spiking, and so are reports analyzing them. Here are the biggest takeaways from five reports Becker's has covered recently.

Nine takeaways from cybersecurity reports:





A Bitglass study found healthcare data breaches were up 55.1 percent in 2020 from 2019.



The cost per healthcare record breached was $429 in 2020, according to the Bitglass study.



It took healthcare firms on average 236 days to recover from a breach, the Bitglass report said.



A Crowdstrike report found that 104 healthcare organizations were targeted by 18 ransomware organizations.



Ransomware is the top cyberattack threat to hospitals, with ransomware group Sodinokibi profiting conservatively $123 million in 2020, an IBM report found.



A Frost Radar report found more than 90 percent of healthcare organizations reported at least one breach in the last three years.



Most hospitals spend around 64 percent more on advertising in the year following a data breach, according to Frost Radar.



Twenty percent of Americans had a healthcare provider affected by a cyberattack in the last 12 months, Morphisec reported.



Twenty-seven percent of consumers said if their data was exposed from a cyberattack on their healthcare provider, they would consider switching to a new provider, according to Morphisec.

