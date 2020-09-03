3 hospitals, health systems seeking IT execs
Here are three hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking information technology executives.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Community Health Systems (Phoenix, Ariz.): Chief Information Officer
- One Brooklyn Health System (New York City): Chief Information Officer
- Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital: Chief Innovation Officer
More articles on health IT:
Cedar, Waystar team up to tackle healthcare pricing transparency: 4 details
Who leads CVS Health: 12 things to know
Health innovation insider: 11 rapid-fire Qs with LifeBridge Health's innovation chief Dr. Daniel Durand
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.